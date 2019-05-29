<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has dissolved all the Executive council members along with principal officers of his government In exception of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious matters Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali.

Umahi broke the news in Abakaliki on Wednesday immediately after his swearing in as the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state for the second term in office at Pa Ngene Oruta township stadium.

Umahi also appoints Mrs Christiana Ogonna Ukwuta from Ishielu local government area as the new Acting Accountant general with effect from June 1st 2019.

He then ordered all the state Executive council members and principal officers to hand over all documents to permanent Secretaries in their different ministries and offices.

However, the governor while presenting his blueprint noted that he will build a new Ebonyi economy that will be self- propelled, self-sustaining and self-reliant within 10years to reduce the risks of dependence on federal government statutory allocations.

He also added that he will create jobs for citizens most especially in the private sector thereby addressing the current huge dependence on Civil service employees and it’s clearly adverse implications for overhead costs.

Umahi further promised to optimize the God-given natural endowments In Ebonyi including mineral and agricultural resources as he will ensure that he develops value-chains through the use of all the natural resources from primary production to processing, manufacturing and to marketing both nationally and internationally.

The governor vowed to actively engage the private sector and build strategic partnerships with international Development Agencies in the development programmes, thereby open up access to private capital for harnessing the rich endowments and making the state one of the top and destinations for investors to create sovereign investments and savings for the state and thereby allow the state to benefits .

The governor, however, promised to build extra eight flyovers in the state within the next one year and also focused more on Education, Health, industrialization, empowerment, and welfare of workers.

He, therefore, revocated the use of Abakpa market by traders.

“Henceforth, the Abakpa market will be used for the sales of vegetables while building materials market located at the Akanu Ibiam roundabout will now turn to Akanu Ibiam motor park,” he said.