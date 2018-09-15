Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has condoled with his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, over the death of his son, Onyekachi.

Umahi in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, expressed great shock over Onyekachi’s death, describing it as devastating.

The governor further described the death of Onyekachi, who was in his early forties as “tragic, devastating and heart-breaking” and urged his predecessor and family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said: “Death has been accepted as a necessary end, but Onyekachi’s death on Friday at the prime of his life is most painful and a great loss to his family and Ebonyi.

“We pray God to console his family and grant his soul eternal rest.

“It is most painful to accept this reality of life’s nothingness and further accept the glaring reality that Onyekachi is dead.

“To Chief Elechi, he was a son but to us, he was a teacher, a young man who rose to the top of his career and remained dedicated to his duties.

“I convey my deepest condolences to you and your entire family on behalf of the patriotic citizens of Ebonyi.”

The governor, in the statement, urged the deceased’s children to emulate the good virtues of their father and immortalise him by upholding same.

The immediate cause of death was not disclosed by the family.

The deceased operated some business outlets in Abakaliki and was a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki before his demise.