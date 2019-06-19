<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has appointed Mr Kenneth Ugbala as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Minisitry of Finance and Government House, Orji Moses Agama

The statement also announced the re-appointment of the duo of Clement Nweke and Offor Okorie as Principal Secretary and Chief of Staff respectively.

The governor also appointed Joseph Ekummanka as Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Abuja liaison office.

Other appointments by the governor are Saint Nchekwube Aniagor, (SA on Security & Utility – Capital city), Benedict Nwovu (SA on Security & Utility – Ebonyi North zone), Nwoba Onyekachi (SA on Security & Utility – Ebonyi Central zone) and Chika Nwangele (SA on Security & Utility – Ebonyi South zone).

The new appointees are to be sworn in today 19th June, 2019 by 12pm at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House Abakaliki.

Mr Ugbala was the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace during Mr Umahi’s first tenure.