Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed a former Nigerian ambassador and a former minister to manage two rice mills in Ikwo and Izzi Local Government Areas.

The appointees are: Chief Lawrence Nwuruku, former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico and former Independent National Electoral Commission National Commissioner, to manage the Ikwo Rice Mill.

The other appointee, Chief Goddy Ogbaga, a former Minister of State for Power and Steel, is the Chairman of the Rice Mill, located in Iboko, Izzi LGA of the state.

Umahi made the announcements on Friday during the novelty football matches involving the various arms of governments and parastatals in the state as part of events to mark the 2018 democracy day celebrations.

The governor commended the organisers of the novelty matches, noting that the excitement had reduced the blood pressure of spectators at the refurbished Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium.

He also announced a donation of N5 million to participants of the matches with the six winning teams getting N500, 000 each.

Umahi said: “The four-runners up will get N400, 000 each, while the officials would also get N400, 000.”

NAN reports that Ogbaga and Nwuruku recently declared their intentions to run for the Ebonyi North and Central Senatorial seats of the state respectively.