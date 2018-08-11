The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has enjoined the women of the state to take advantage of this year’s August meeting to rededicate themselves to God and rejuvenate their noble responsibilities as agents of peace and social development.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi urged the women to also use the period to take stock of their private and public engagements and consequently plan for the future in order to enhance their commitment towards the promotion of the core values of love, tolerance, peace and national integration and development.

The governor’s wife, who gave the advice during the state flag off of the 2018 August meeting at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, emphasised the need for the women to continue to embrace peace and focus on issues that would bring immense benefit to the growth of the society as well as the upbringing of their children and wards as future leaders.

“Let us pay much attention to our children. Let us try to be loving, quiet and caring mothers that we are known for by taking proper care of our families”, she advised.

Meanwhile, the College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu, Alumni International, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s ongoing giant development stride in the state, describing it as “unprecedented in the history of Enugu State.”

The President of the association, Mr. Emman Den Chukwu, who made the commendation when he led some of the members to the Government House, Enugu on a courtesy visit to the governor, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said that they were highly impressed with the massive infrastructural transformation that is going on in the state, especially in the rural communities in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

Chukwu said: “When I arrived Enugu from United States of America, I could not recognise the city, the whole place has changed dramatically, even federal roads in the city are wearing a new look. Also in the rural areas, the story is the same as roads are springing up in all the nooks and crannies while many of them have been completed. The governor is doing marvelously well.

“I was told that His Excellency extended his magnanimity to the civil servants, by paying them promptly. I even discussed with some traders after observing the whole scenario, they reliably informed me that the governor is currently empowering the traders through raffle draw. I am saying that in no distant time, Enugu can be compared with what we see in the United States”.

Also speaking at the event, another member of the delegation, Prince Nonso Onochie, ascribed the prevailing peace in the state to the governor’s humble disposition, ingenuity in human management and firm commitment to security of lives and property of the people.

“What attracts people to a place is security, when I came to Enugu, I discovered that there is adequate security, people move out any time of the day and night without molestation. Even on my way to Anambra, I did not encounter any security threat unlike what we witnessed previously where people found it risky to visit home because of security lapses. I mean, Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) is doing well,” he declared.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s readiness towards partnering interested individuals and groups in the development of the state.