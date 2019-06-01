<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged traditional rulers in the state to intensify efforts towards the enhancement of peace and security in their communities for rapid development.

This he said was in line with the renewed vigor of his administration to advance good governance in the state.

Ugwuanyi who made the appeal during a maiden town hall meeting with all recognised traditional rulers in Enugu State after his 2nd term inauguration, stressed the need to sustain the existing peace and good governance in the state, urging them to be agents of peace in their respective communities.

The governor noted that some communities had not yet accessed the first tranche of N5million earmarked for the 458 autonomous communities to execute priority projects of their choice under the “One Community, One Project” initiative because of one crisis or another.

He therefore advised the leaders of the affected communities to come together and resolve their problems on or before the end of June, so that their people would benefit from the well-thought-out programme.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also told them that they should be able to resolve their differences without government’s intervention, advising further that “the only way out is peace” because “it will bring development and good governance”.

The governor, who frowned at the activities of some of the Neighbourhood Watch Groups in the state, said they were deviating from their responsibilities, pointing out that the essence of the town hall meeting was also to review the activities of the security groups to ascertain if they were doing what they were set out to do.

He maintained that Enugu was one of the safest states in the country, but said that he would be more comfortable if the state became the safest in the country, adding that “if there is anything I will ask from you in this my second term it is peace.

Gov. Ugwuanyi re-emphasised that the state stood to benefit more if the peace in the state was sustained and improved upon, stating that investors had continued to flow into the state.

The governor before the interactive session thanked God for his second term and the royal fathers for their support and cooperation, reassuring them of his firm commitment to continue to lead Enugu State to greater heights. The Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi was also at the event.