Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called for the repositioning of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

Ugwuanyi made the call on Thursday in Enugu at the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream One at the NYSC orientation camp.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Nwanneka Onah, solicited the support of Nigerians for the sustenance of the scheme.

He said that the Federal Government needed to be commended for efforts put in place to energise the scheme.

“Over the years, the NYSC has grown to be an effective vehicle for national integration and focusing on mobilising the youths for economic development.

“It is, therefore, imperative that every well meaning Nigerian should support the continued existence and sustenance of the scheme and also work out ways of repositioning it for more efficiency,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that corps members deployed to the state had contributed to the socioeconomic growth of the area.

“I urge you to take your training seriously as the current economic paradigm in the country favours those who have developed self-sustaining skills.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the effectiveness and success of the orientation course,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration would continue to articulate and implement policies and programmes aimed at making the youths central to the execution of developmental programmes.

Earlier in an address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan, said that 2,202 corps members were participating in the orientation course.

Dewan said that the corps members would in their line of duties assist in ensuring that the policies of the state government were successfully implemented.

He said that the course activities were designed to prepare the corps members mentally, emotionally and physically to brave the challenges of the service year.

“Your predecessors did well and proved that the youths of this great country are worthy to take over the mantle of leadership in future,” he said.

He commended the state government for its efforts in improving on existing infrastructure in the orientation camp.

A corps member, Miss Chinwendu Chikere, said she felt fulfilled participating in the programme.

Chikere said it was an opportunity she had expected since her graduation in 2017.

“I feel fulfilled and happy that I now have the opportunity to serve my fatherland and contribute to the development of Enugu State.

“I expect to have a great time and also do the right things that can sustain me even after the service year,” Chikere said.