Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the release of the sum of N400, 238,237 .00 as counterpart fund payment to the state’s Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP II) to enable the project continue effectively.

The project is under the joint sponsorship of the World Bank and French Development Agency in collaboration with the Federal and Enugu State Governments, established to improve the ease of transportation and bring sustained access to the rural population through rehabilitation and maintenance of key rural roads in selected states in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, stated that Enugu State had taken its pride of place as one of the states where RAMP programme was being implemented effectively.

Mr. Nnaji disclosed that nine rural roads totaling 115.36km were being executed in the first phase of the Enugu RAMP II, adding that “the project is equally preparing the procurement activities associated with selection, design, supervision and construction of the second phase of roads totaling about 400km”.

He noted that the above was in addition to the commencement of the procurement activities for the selection and maintenance of 49.8km of rural roads under the Community Based Road Maintenance and Annual Mechanized Maintenance.

The works Commissioner explained that Enugu RAMP II had an approved budget of N7.6 billion from the World Bank for its 2018 activities.

He stated that the Enugu State government’s estimated counterpart funds to the project based on the World Bank budget was N417,730,000.00.

He further explained that the amount came down to N400,238,237.00 “because the state government had within 2017 released to the project part payment of the arrears of its 2010 -2017 incentives as well as the money for payment of compensations for the first phase of roads”.

Also approved by the council was the hosting of Coal City Marathon scheduled to take place in Enugu in November this year.

The State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Joseph Udedi, told journalists that the race was an international event that would attract participants from the 36 states of the federation including some African countries.

He listed the inherent benefits of the sporting event, which would kick off from Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, through major streets of Enugu metropolis back to the stadium, to include making Enugu State the centre of “Sports tourism in Nigeria and Africa; creating a good relationship and social economic development; showcasing the

state’s good image; enhancing the health and fitness of the participants and general growth of the athletes, among others”.

He said that 3000 participants are expected in the race, adding the registration is free and will commence soon online.

Stressing the readiness of the state government in making the event a huge success, Mr. Udedi called on residents of the state and beyond to take advantage of the forthcoming event to promote the image of the state and its potentials for all around economic growth.

In his submission, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe recalled with delight the encomiums poured on Gov. Ugwuanyi and the Chairman of Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo, by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) on the state’s impressive IGR performance, during its recent meeting in Enugu.

Mr. Anikwe further disclosed that Enugu State recorded N12.96 billion IGR in its half-year assessment report, which was N120 million higher than what was generated in the corresponding period last year.

He added that the state was 2nd in terms of states that boosted their IGR profile last year, representing 32.5% above what it collected last year, among other remarkable feats.