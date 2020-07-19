



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the release of the sum of N24,600,000.00 to the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board (ESSELB) for Bursary allowance to 246 students of the state at the Nigeria Law Schools.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of ESSELB, Barr. Levis Uche Abonyi, disclosed that the beneficiary students will get the sum of N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira) each.





Barr. Abonyi stated that those eligible for the offer “must be indigenes of Enugu State and in the Nigerian Law Schools”.

The ESSELB Executive Secretary added that other requirements expected from the would-be beneficiaries include “a valid Admission letter; a valid Law school ID card; a Local Government Area identification letter dully signed by the Scholarship Board staff at their L.G.A and recent passport photograph”.

He said that all applications must be made online through the Board’s website.