Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his wife, Hajiya Maryam Tambuwal, have flagged off the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N).

They also commissioned a revitalised primary health care and birth right labour room at Gagi town, Sokoto South local government area in Sokoto State.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of the President and founder of Future Assured, encouraged governors’ wives to champion the improvement of RMNCAH+N in Nigeria.

Tambuwal congratulated the MMAWT Legacy Initiative for championing the implementation of RMNCAH+N in the state and called for continuous advocacy for better understanding of the programme.

The governor added that his administration, being a people-oriented and welfare-based one, was committed to providing efficient health care system for the people.

He called on the women in the state to make judicious use of the health care opportunities provided by his administration and encouraged them to visit the hospitals for their ante-natal care and other health care services.