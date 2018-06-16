The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has called on farmers in the state to engage actively in rainy season farming.

Tambuwal made the plea at the weekend when he paid Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his palace in Sokoto.

He said participation in the farming activities would go a long way in boosting food production in the state.

According to him, this would greatly assist in cushioning the effect of lack of dry season farming due to shortfall in the volume of water at the Goronyo Dam.

Tambuwal stated that the Goronyo Dam, which has the capacity of storing one billion cubic litres of water, has drastically reduced to 200 cubic litres.

The governor further said the state government purchased enough fertiliser which would soon be sold to farmers at subsidised rate.

He commended the Consultative Committee on Education headed by the Sultan for a job well done.

Responding, the Sultan thanked Tambuwal for the visit.

He expressed his determination to continue to work hard for the benefit of the society.

The Sultan stressed the need for unity among the people of the state and called on former leaders to continue to support the present administration in the state.

He assured the governor that the monies of the consultative committee on education are safe and would be used judiciously for the purpose intended.