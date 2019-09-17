<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says that negotiations between the state government and criminal bandits are aimed at addressing the very crimes and banditary that have engulfed the northern state.

The Governor stated this while receiving the acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, who paid him a courtesy visit in Tuesday.

He assured that the negotiations will nip in the bud all criminality in the state, even as he pledged the continuous support and cooperation of the Government and people of the state to the Nigerian Army for effective discharge of their duties.

Tambuwal congratulated the acting GOC on appointment and expressed optimism that his experience would be crucial to finding a lasting solution to the security challenges confronting states under his command.

Earlier, the acting GOC assured of the army division’s resolve to confront the acts of kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry head on.

He thanked the state government for its support to the Nigerian Army, urging it to continue pursuing the Katsina Peace Initiative.