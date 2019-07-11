<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than nine persons including a housewife with her eight months old baby under the captivity of bandits in Zamfara state were Thursday afternoon received after their release by their captors.

The woman is said to have been kidnapped with her baby some two months ago at Gundumi village in Goronyo local government of Sokoto state.

A serving councillor is also among the nine victims received by the governor.

While expressing gratitude to God who made their release possible after untiring efforts by the governments of the two states, Tambuwal explained that the victims regained their freedom as a result of the ongoing negotiation between the Zamfara state government, security agencies, Miyeti Allah and the bandits which he was also instrumental to.

“We are working together to end the menace in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and part of Kebbi state and with the support and cooperation of the general public and security agencies we will achieve this,” he said.

The further reiterated that no country would achieve greatness in a state of insecurity, commending the federal government for its effort to restore peace in the country while appealing to people to support the committee saddled with the negotiation and security agencies in their effort to maintain peace in their areas.

Speaking in the same vein, the state deputy Governor of the state, Manir Dan’iya who brought the abductees from Zamfara state said they were all examined by doctors as directed by the Governor.

Dan’iya also told Governor Tambuwal that in less than 30 days from the formation of the Negotiations committee in Zamfara with a help from Sokoto State over 150 abductors were rescued and still counting and that could be a reason why there has been a significant decrease of Banditry Activities in Zamfara and Sokoto States recently.

The Counselor said he was abducted while on his way to console victims of bandits’ attack in one of the area he was representing.