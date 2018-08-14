Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed the state Ministry of Finance to immediately commence the payment August salaries to workers in the including those in the Local Governments.

Mr Abubakar Shekara, the Director General of Media and Public Affairs in the state, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Shekara said that the directive was to enable the workers celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

He said the governor had also ordered the suspension of deductions on workers’ salaries in respect of the recent salary advance given to them, till further notice.

NAN reports that Eid-el-Kabir celebration is expected to take place next week.