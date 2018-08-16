Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ordered the compulsory retirement of two Permanent Secretaries from the state civil service.

Abubakar Shekara, the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

Shekara said the affected permanent secretaries are Alhaji Suleiman Fulani and Aminu Dikko.

Similarly, the statement said state government has also relieved Salisu Madawaki from his position as Commandant of the Sokoto State Special Marshals.

The statement added that Tambuwal expressed appreciation for the services rendered to the state by the affected officials and wished them the best in their future endeavors.