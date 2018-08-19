The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the dismissal of the Commandant of the Sokoto State Special Marshals, Saidu Madawaki, from the service of the state with immediate effect.

He also ordered the compulsory retirement of two permanent secretaries, Suleiman Fulani and Aminu Dikko, from the state’s civil service.

This was contained in a statement released to journalists by the Director General of Media and Publicity to the governor, Mallam Abubakar Shekara.

No reason was given for the dismissal of the special marshal’s commandant.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Chika Umar and Buhari Alhaji Ibrahim as new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

The two new appointees are to fill the vacancies created by the compulsory retirement of the two permanent secretaries.

While Umar was before his appointment the director of administration in the Ministry of Local Governments, Ibrahim, was the deputy director at the Arabic and Islamic Education Board.