<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Tuesday announced the dissolution of members of his cabinet, Special Advisers and all political appointees whose tenure have expired as he seeks forgiveness of all.

The dissolution is coming hours to the inauguration of the incumbent governor for another term of four years.

Tambuwal who made the announcement at the state valedictory Executive Council session held Government House council chamber with all commissioners present thanked all appointees for serving the state in their different capacities.

”You have done exceedingly well in the course of your assignments and I am proud of you.

”I enjoyed working with all of you and will continue to have regards and respect for you as we have been together under the bond of trust as one family “, he told them.

Tambuwal while clearing the air on issues bordering on his relationship with other exco members and his defection to PDP, said “my defection was personal and I did not at any juncture, pressed nor compel anyone to follow me to PDP.

“It is my personal decision and I respected other cabinet members views who remained in APC. I never questioned anyone for not joining me.

”Cabinet members who choose to remain in APC after I dissolved the council in 2018 did that freely”, he said.

Similarly, Tambuwal insisted that his administration in the last four years was fundamentally driven by transparency and accountability in all dealings, stressing that “We never ran a cult government because we were given the mandate and had taken oath to always remain transparent as we are accountable to people who voted us into office.

“Nothing will stop me from giving account of my stewardship because I am not afraid as it is all about service to the people”, he explained.

According to the Governor who is hours to another feat to be sworn in, explained why his government could not sustain the bi-weekly council meeting, saying that “No law mandating holding such meetings. Its a matter of convenience and that is why I allow commissioners to oversee the activities of their ministries with attention. Only when there are policy issues and pressing matters of state importance that we hold council meetings for fruitful deliberations and possible implementation.”

Tambuwal hitherto while stating that he had no regrets on decisions of state importance that were taken by his government in the last four years also believed that they were in the best interest of the people of the state.

The governor, however, sought forgiveness of all cabinet members and the entire people of Sokoto state on where he might have erred in the course of his four years service, thus” Its all about service to the state and must take responsibility in the course of our assignments. I might have erred or wronged you on personal and individual note. I am seeking your forgiveness and people of Sokoto state. Thank you”, he concluded.

Earlier, comments and remarks keep pouring from members of his cabinet with Secretary to the State Government, Professor Bashir Garba expressing appreciation for unequalled opportunity given him and others to serve while describing Tambuwal as a leader who ran a responsive and participatory government with all sense of humility, truly humble and accommodative.

In his brief remarks, the state HoS, Dr Buhari Bello Kware described Tambuwal as a rare demonstration of a democrat with team spirit” I have no regrets serving under him. He abhors sentiment of any kind. No disappointment. Above all, he is a leader with a large heart, treats people fairly and equally without legacy of disappointment”, he concluded.

Also, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Aisha Madawaki said she acquired unique and unprecedented experience serving in Tambuwal’s cabinet even as she recalled serving in different capacities both state and federal, Madawaki added ”I was in Bafarawa’s government, worked with former presidents Obasanjo, Yar Adua and Jonathan as well under Shonekan at FMBN. I must say that you possess distinct leadership qualities that stand out true leader with resilience for running an open door policy government. You are never found wanting as a father, husband and leader. We thank you and pray for you .”