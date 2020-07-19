



The age-long relationship between the ancient kingdom of Gwandu and that of Kano is still subsisting as it is now further strengthened by intermarriage, commerce, scholarship, and many other factors.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State pointed this out at a dinner he organised in honour of guests who were in Sokoto after witnessing the wedding ceremony of Adnan Auwalu Anwar and Dr Kalthum Buhari Bello, daughter of ace Kebbi administrator, Alhaji Buhari Bello at Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor Muhammad Bello, and released to journalists in the state on Sunday.

Bello said that Tambuwal described the relationship between the two Emirates as the consolidation of centuries-old interactions, also recalled how Malam Abdullahi Gwandu, on his way to Hajj was directed by his brother to make a stopover at Kano and consolidate his ruminations on the virtues of leadership as found in Kano Emirate.





According to the Governor, “Abdullahi Gwandu stayed there for quite sometime and he wrote some of his renowned books, especially on administration. All of that is part of the history of the relationship that has been there for centuries.”

Tambuwal further said that the marriage of Anwar and Dr Kalthum was not by an accident, averring that, marriage replicates what has been there for quite sometime and urged the couple to nourish the already built relationship.

He advised them to live in peace and harmony, even as he prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the union.

In their seperate remarks, the father of the bride, Buhari Bello, and that of the representative of the groom, Dr Akilu Sani Indabawa, thanked the Governor for his invaluable efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the marriage.

The duo prayed Allah to reward him abundantly, as well as other people who contributed in one way or the other.