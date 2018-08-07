Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, has condemned in strong terms Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly complex in Abuja by armed security operatives.

Tambuwal described the action as direct and unacceptable indication of contempt for the sanctity of the Legislature as a stronghold of democracy.

The governor also applauded the immediate sack of the Director General of DSS, Lawal Daura, whose personnel barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly complex and prevented some lawmakers, newsmen and staff of the National Assembly from entering the premises

He said as a former lawmaker and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, he is confounded that anyone could contemplate and carry out such an act.

He also called on the international community to rise in condemnation of the action, which he described as a very dangerous threat to the survival of democracy in Africa’s most populous nation.

“It is wrong and unconscionable for security operatives of any 21st Century nation to act in ways suggesting democracy and the will of the people could be held to ransom. The ugly incident is an attempted coup against the Legislature that requires full and unremitting investigation.

He called on Nigerians to always remember that it is their sacred to ensure that only their duly elected representatives determine their fortunes, saying that no one should bring down the hard earned democratic freedom Nigerians fought hard to achieve.

“Every Nigerian must rise and stand up to defend democracy now or suffer the consequences of a Police state”, the governor said.

He commended also the Legislators who refused to be intimidated, describing them as heroes of democracy.