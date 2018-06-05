Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has commended the management and staff of Sokoto Sector Command of the Federal road safety Commission (FRSC), on the ceremonial flag-off of activities marking the first bicycle day in the state.

Represented at the occasion by Garba Tsitse, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Tambuwal said the event was timely as it strengthened the resolve to make cycling a safe and reliable mode of transport for residents in any city in Nigeria.

According to him, “about three million persons die due to inadequate exercise annually, and as such the World Cycling Day is a welcome development.

“Benefits associated with cycling includes affordability, cheaper to afford and maintain compared to vehicles and motorcycle, while it does not emit smoke thereby making it environmental fit.”

Tambuwal urged all stakeholders and the general public to accept and take up cycling as a means of commuting within reasonable distance.

The command under Hamsat Muhammed, the Corps Commander, in commemorating the day, gathered bicycles and rode round the town to showcase the importance of riding bicycle to the general public.