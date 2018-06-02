The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Saturday urged women in the state to always take their children to the hospital for routine immunisation.

The governor made the plea at the inauguration of a General Hospital in Silame Local Government area, rehabilitated and upgraded by the state government at the cost of N286 million.

Tambuwal reminded the Silame community of the need for them to always allow their pregnant wives to go for antenatal care at the hospital.

“I am appealing to you to use this facility judiciously, visit hospitals, allow your wives to attend antenatal as well as ensure that your children are fully immunised,” he said.

He pointed out that government expended huge sum of money in upgrading the hospital, hence the need for judicious utilisation of facilities put in place for the benefit of the society.

Tambuwal said his administration was fully committed to providing efficient health services to the people of the state.

The governor promised that the state government would leave no stone unturned in addressing all the problems of the state, especially in the health sector.

He maintained that the health sector has inseparable links to all the sectors of human endeavours.

In a remark, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said the health sector is key to the improvement of the socioeconomic standard of the people.

“This health facility will go a long way in further improving the health status of the people of the area. The essence of every government is to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people and the health sector is crucial in this direction,”he said.

He lauded Governor Tambuwal for sustaining the peace he inherited, noting that Sokoto State remains the most peaceful in Nigeria.

In a remark, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, said with the event, all the 23 local government areas in the state now have fully functional General Hospitals.

According to him, in the past, Silame was the only local government council lacking a General Hospital and only had an upgraded Primary Health Centre.

He added that the hospital is fully equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, which included consulting rooms, admission wards, labour room and a laboratory, among others.