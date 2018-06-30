The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hearken to the cries of Nigerians on the need to change the security leadership and architecture of the country.

Speaking at the 2018 National Executive Council meeting of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto Saturday, Tambuwal stressed the need for the federal government to review the security strategies at its disposal in order to secure Nigeria.

He expressed concern at the wanton loss of lives in the country and harped on the need for President Buhari to do something about the security chiefs so as to secure the country.

The governor maintained that the need to review the security strategies became necessary, due to the wanton loss of lives particularly in Zamfara, Benue and Plateau States.

He posited that it has become very clear that the current strategy had failed in tackling kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery as well as securing the lives and properties of the people.

According to him, there is a seeming justification for a state police in view of the security situation in Nigeria.

“There is a seeming justification for a state police, even if it means community policing or a minimum level of control on security agents by governors.

“That is why Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari had out of frustration, recently said he is no longer the chief security of the state. If as a governor you have an unfriendly commissioner of police or commander of civil defence, there is little you can do.

“So, there is need for governors to have some level of control on security agents. The responsibility of maintain security is the primary responsibility of the federal government.

“So, President Buhari should hearken to the voice of the people and do something about the service chiefs. We have qualified people with new ideas who can handle these positions effectively,” he said.

Tambuwal emphasised that leaders at all levels must take the responsibility of tackling security challenge in their areas.

He called on journalists to conduct their activities with the fear of God and national interest.

“The situation at the moment calls for caution. Journalists should not allow their emotion to override their vision of greater Nigeria,” he added.

In a remark, the National President of NUJ, Mr. Abdulwaheed Odusile, said the meeting would enable journalists to discuss issues affecting the profession and the security situation in the country.

He urged the federal government to redouble its efforts towards securing the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NUJ, Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Shuni, appealed to the state government to enhance the working condition of media practitioners in the state by increasing their salaries and allowances.