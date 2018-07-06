A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, was kept in the dock while appearing before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a three-count criminal charge bordering on his alleged illegal possession of fire arms.

Suswam has been in custody since June 21. He was brought to court from the detention cell of the Department of State Service, DSS, for arraignment.

FG alleged that Suswan piloted affairs of Benue State from 2007 to 2015, concealed arms, wrist watches, 29 rounds of 40 MBG Whinchester Ammunition and 56 Rounds of 7.66m live Ammunition, in his Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic car.

Suswam however pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as he was granted bail by trial Justice Babatunde Quadri to the tune of N500million with one surety in like sum.