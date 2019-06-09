<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Nasarawa state have been enjoined to shun all forms of violence and coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, gave the charge when he received in audience the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House, Lafia.

“Traditional leaders are the custodians of peace; I appeal to you to preach to your subjects on the significance of peaceful coexistence,” he urged.

According to him, his administration is thankful to the traditional leaders for their support before, during and after the last general elections.

He appealed to them to continue supporting and praying for his government to succeed.

In his remarks, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Dauda Sidi Bage I, who spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders, said they visited the Governor to congratulate him on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr and to assure him of their unflinching supports toward his administration.