Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sidi Bage, have visited deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, in his modest bungalow in Awe.

The Governor arrived 30 minutes after the traditional ruler, a retired justice of the Appeal Court.

Governor Sule arrived at around 5 pm and is at present meeting with Sanusi under tight security.

The visits by two prominent Nasarawa sons debunked speculations on the social media, that the emir had been moved out of Awe to Lagos.

The Emir’s visitors are being screened with those who are unable to successfully convince the security operatives on their mission being turned back.





A detachment of policemen, civil defence and some soldiers are providing security are on guard just before the bungalow where Sanusi has been confined to.

No vehicle or motorcycle is allowed to pass in front of the house, while the security operatives are also on the look out for journalists.

It was gathered that operatives of Police Explosive Ordinances Department were deployed to join the security operatives on Thursday morning.

Some residents of the rural community who spoke to newsmen however said while they are not happy about the deposition of the Emir, they are happy to be his host.