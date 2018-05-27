Hajiya Nana Shettima, Wife of the Borno state governor on Sunday implored women to prioritise proper upbringing of their children to curb the menace of drug abuse and misuse.

Shettima, under her organisation, Society for the Support of Widows Orphans and Tsangaya pupil in Maiduguri, made the appeal while empowering 200 widows affected by Boko Haram.

Represented by Hajiya Inna Galadima, the Commissioner of Poverty Alleviation and Youths Empowerment, Shettima said the rate at which youths now ingest psychotropic substances was lamentable.

She urged them to address their children’s challenges, monitor them, listen and pay attention to their needs to enhance their development.

“We are here, in spirit of Ramadan, to support 200 widows affected by Boko Haram,’’ she said.

The governor’s wife said each of the beneficiaries would receive a bag of rice, sugarm cooking oil and textile materials as well as some money.

Shettima pledged continued support for Internally Displaced Persons and urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the less privileged persons in society.

Bintu Mustapha, one of the beneficiaries, commended her for the gesture, saying it would cater for her immediate needs.

“I am extremely excited to receive this support from Her Excellency. I have two children. I lost my husband, Bukar, two years ago. We really appreciate this support,” Mustapha said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, Borno Deputy Governor, commended the wife of the governor for her sound programmes.Durkwa also donated N250,000 to the beneficiaries and urged wealthy persons in the state to support the gesture.