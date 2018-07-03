Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday claimed that insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country is largely over.

Shettima said this in an interview with State House correspondents after meeting the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said current situations in the troubled parts showed that there was cause for celebration.

He said although there could be some hiccups, the situation was better when compared with about three years ago.

The governor who was accompanied by two senators from his state said the meeting was on the forthcoming presidential visit to the state as well as the Army Day celebration

He said, “The ongoing insurgency problem is largely over. We might be having some hiccups, but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in the inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa Forest, but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration.

“There is no cause for alarm.”