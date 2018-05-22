Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said he has asked betting companies to leave the state as part of his efforts to fight social vices among youths.

Daily Trust said the governor made the revelation while assuring that his administration will take proactive measures to address the adverse effects of online gambling as well as drug and substance abuse among others on youths.

Shettima spoke at the 14th Annual Ramadan Lecture organized by Borno Radio Television Corporation in Maiduguri on Sunday.

“I have given directives to all Bet9ja and Nairabet agents in the state to leave immediately. Drug and substance abuse gives birth to all immoral vices hence government’s determination to fight all forms of social vices,” Shettima was reported as saying.