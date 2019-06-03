<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, have showered praises on Nigerian Navy (NN) for reducing maritime crimes to the barest minimum as well as playing vital roles in counter-insurgency.

The governor noted the Navy’s role in containing armed robbery, kidnapping and other activities by criminals who hitherto capitalised on the porosity of inland waterways, creeks to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the ceremonial sunset and awards/dinner night organised by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas to commemorate Navy’s 63rd anniversary.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji, the governor said the Navy had made Lagos waters unattractive for kidnappers and other criminals.

He pledged continuous support and partnership with the service.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We in Lagos State are happy to identify with the Navy on this celebration. Given the geographical location of Lagos State, which makes it a major maritime hub in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), the state holds a special relationship with the Navy.

“Apart from exploring the opportunities for water transportation, tourism potentials in our waters, we are equally proud to be working closely with the Navy to provide an enabling environment in the area of security and safety for the maximum exploitation of the tourism potentials.

“Let me use this occasion to assure the CNS that we will continue to sustain this relationship by rendering our support to the naval command in Lagos State for effective and efficient discharge of its duties.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you for your efforts towards making our waters safe, particularly making them unattractive for kidnappers and other criminal elements.”

Mustapha hailed Navy’s efforts at reducing oil resource theft, violent crimes and other illegalities in the nation’s maritime domain.

The SGF also hailed Navy for its zeal, patriotic commitment to the internal security duties on the hinterland and the nation’s adjoining waterways.

He said: “The doggedness of your officers and men, in synergy with other services and agencies, has significantly contributed to instilling peace and tranquillity in most riverine and coastal communities. The reality of our current security situation has thus further affirmed the multivalent utility of the Navy.

“I, therefore, applaud your initiative, in collaborating with other security agencies and maritime stakeholders, to synergise towards consolidating our common maritime security. We are proud to acknowledge your gallantry and service in this new and expanded role.

“We have also noted that the debilitating insurgency in the northern region of the nation had demanded joint action from the Armed Forces. Thus, the Navy, as a truly national service, has continued to deploy and operate far beyond its traditional operational environment. We are proud to acknowledge your gallantry and service in this new and expanded role.

“The Federal Government and citizenry of this great nation continue to expect much from the Navy, and the only rational choice is for the Navy to sustain these efforts, despite the limitations in your inventory.

“Remain assured of the government’s resolve as an institution to work assiduously to ensure that your operational limitations are addressed while providing the necessary environment for the Navy to operate and meet the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“I, therefore, urge you to redouble your efforts; with the entire nation, we would have a navy that is envied worldwide.”

Ibas said the celebration called for a reappraisal of past efforts by uniformed personnel and the need to brace up for any sacrifice they may be called upon to make towards ensuring the safe and secure sail of the Nigerian State.

He said this year’s event also provided a unique platform to honour recently retired Rear Admirals, other officers and ratings deserving of special commendation and recognition in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire for appropriate recognition of personnel who have demonstrated high sense of integrity, courage and gallantry in the course of their service to our fatherland.

“The awardees to be honoured …are, by their example, living models for other serving personnel. Hence, by celebrating them, we hope others in service will be inspired to emulate their sterling qualities,” he said about the awards.

He added: “As a navy, in the past four years, our strength has been drawn from a collective will to defend the territorial integrity of our great nation Nigeria from the sea while supporting other joint security efforts against insurgency and banditry in the hinterland.

“Despite several unnerving constraints, it is gratifying to note that the Nigerian Navy has made modest contributions to national security on all fronts, particularly in her efforts against maritime crimes. This is attributable to the courageous and selfless effort of her personnel, enabling the Nigerian Navy to successfully curtail acts of piracy and other forms of criminality over the past years.

“I am pleased to observe that with the support of other stakeholders, the Nigerian Navy has made significant contributions to improved peace and security within the nation’s maritime domain, resulting in a more conducive environment for maritime trade and commerce.

“This is attested to by the Nigerian Shippers Council’s record of over 30 per cent volume of cargo into Nigeria and vessel registration in 2018. Such positive outcomes were further corroborated by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC’s) observation of a marked reduction in Federal Government crude oil pipeline losses due to Nigerian Navy anti-crude oil theft operations, which has saved the national treasury over N50 billion in 2016 and 2017, while more savings are expected in 2018.

“These successes and several more, in areas of anti-smuggling and anti-piracy, could not have been realised without the courageous sacrifices of some of our awardees tonight and many others, some of whom paid the supreme sacrifice.

“The aforementioned achievements are also due to tremendous Federal Government support for the service’s fleet recapitalisation and infrastructural initiatives. We also hope to take delivery of new platforms, including a Hydrographic Ship, Landing Ship Tank and several Seaward Defence Boats, among others…”

The Nation reports that former Commandant of National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral Ilesanmi Alade (retd); former Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (retd); former Chief of Administration, Rear Admiral Jonathan Ango (redt) and Rear Admiral Samuel Paul (retd) were among those honoured.

Guests at the event included the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Mrs Naratu Batagarawa; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf.