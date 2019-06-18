<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency II, Akande Victor, has described Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a proactive leader willing to make a difference.

Victor, a two-time lawmaker, stressed that everybody in the state will enjoy the dividends of voting the All Progressives Party in the last election, claiming that the 9th Assembly will work hand-to-hand to ensure the success of the governor and of the state as a whole.

“No doubt about his ability, he’s a proactive governor. In my constituency, he has started working already. He has just done the handing over of General Hospital in Ojo.

“He has mobilised contractors back to Badagry road and the first project is going to commission is going to be the General Hospital, he’s a proactive governor. As big as Ojo local Government is, there’s no General Hospital and the governor has taken it as big responsibility to make it happen even when we have already included the project in the 2017-2018 budgets and nothing was done.

“The governor knows the task before him even before he assumed office and you need to see the kind of advisers around him. Obviously, we can see he’s ready to deliver in all ramifications and by the grace of God, we will give him all the respect and support to make it happen.”

He went on: “People with bad advisers will surely see the bad results and if you see good advisers, you will see you are progressive. Everything we are doing now, there’s blue print and that’s why Lagos will always keep talking about Asiwaju.

“Any governor that comes should follow the blue print because there is a dream and you can only come to add to that dream not to deviate from it.”

He vowed the lawmakers will support the governor to succeed.

“We will back Sanwo-Olu to achieve his dreams of ‘New Lagos’. Without the party, we cannot be here and that’s why the governor and everybody on the platform of the party must respect the motives and integrity of the party led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

On the leadership of Speaker Obasa, Akande said: “Obasa has demonstrated that leadership quality over times and that’s the reason why he returned as the Speaker of the House unopposed.

“This man has been so amazing in so many ways, he’s a leader that listens and proffers solutions to everybody’s need, and of course he’s a product of the progressives.”