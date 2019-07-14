<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer, greener environments and to save the planet from further destruction.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the call at the 2019 Tree Planting campaign, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in Iganmu, Lagos.

Newsmen report that this year’s exercise, with the theme ‘Clean and Green is our Perfect Dream’, takes place simultaneously in 57 locations across the state.

The Lagos governor said that the State aimed to meet the target of 10 million trees by the year 2020.

“We cannot keep on ignoring climate change which is the most significant material risk to our future. It is also the world’s most devastating threat to human survival.

“As we increase efforts to rid the state of waste, all hands must be on deck to improve the environment by adorning it with flowers, shrubs, plants and trees.

“To this end, let our voices resonate across the state that as we mark our birthdays, dedicate our children or celebrate our children’s graduation, let’s plant a tree.

“Whatever memorable event, let’s endeavour to mark it with planting trees. It is the future of our children and this act of benevolence to nature can save our planet from further destruction,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the re-launch of the ‘One House, One Tree’ campaign across the state to ensure that every house in the state possessed at least one tree.

According to him, this will go a long way to intensify the state government’s greening project.

In his address, Mr Abiodun Bamigboye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, said that trees were important to the ecosystem as they control the climate by moderating effects of the sun, rain and wind.

He urged residents and industrialists in the state to ensure a certain percentage of their properties were preserved for greening.

“When we make it clean, let us also make it green; that way, we have made the environment safer and healthier for the generality of our people.

“This is our perfect dream for a prosperous Lagos,’’ Bamigboye said.

The Lagos State Government, under former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola in 2008, declared July 14 every year as Tree Planting day.