The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state would soon release hotlines for residents to call and report their road problems to the government.

He restated his commitment to collaborate with the people of the state for successful implementation of his administration’s policies and programmes.

A statement on Wednesday said Sanwo-Olu spoke when he hosted the Muslim faithful in the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Fitri.

“Our public works corporation would come out and start fixing all the potholes on our roads. We would soon publish the numbers that people would be calling to notify us of wherever there are potholes in the state,” he said.

The governor expressed happiness as he joined Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate the end of Ramadan after a period of spiritual cleansing and self discipline, urging them to pray for the success of his administration.

Earlier, the wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged the gathering to continue with the lofty virtues of Ramadan, which included self-discipline, love for others, selflessness, piety and generosity.

She said those were the qualities for which the Holy Prophet lived, charging all to emulate them to access the full blessings of the season.

“The important lessons for us to learn from this special season have to do with the virtues of sacrifice, self-denial, piety, love and generosity, among others.

“Through Ramadan, we are taught to seek spiritual advancement and closeness to God by stepping away from our comfort zone, where we indulge in various acts that please us as human beings but which are not acceptable to Allah,” she said.

She appealed to the Muslim faithful to allow the principles reflect in all their actions, public conduct and inter-personal relations with neighbours for enduring peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, expressed appreciation to the governor for receiving the Muslim community and prayed for the guidance and protection of God on Sanwo-Olu, his family and Lagosians.