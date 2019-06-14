<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the executive would work with the state’s judiciary and the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to prison congestion, stressing that the issue had become a major challenge to the state’s justice system.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday after swearing in Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, the new acting Chief Judge of Lagos State.

According to the governor, “The current situation where over 70 percent of inmates in our prisons are awaiting trials is not acceptable as it is not a reflection of an efficient justice delivery system. We will also not hesitate to do whatever is required to sustain the ongoing reform in the judicial sector so the desired result of ensuring that the wheel of justice rolls as fast as it could, will be achieved.”

The governor further stated that his administration would embark on the review of the state’s judiciary, noting that the three arms of government must form a synergy for the development of the state, promising to continue with judicial reforms in the state.

“We are all partners in progress. We must continue to work together to deliver the good for the teeming Lagos populace. This is what governance is all about,” Sanwo-Olu said.

While congratulating the new acting Chief Judge, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in his capacity to continue on the path of progress that had been created in the state judiciary since the beginning of the fourth republic.

“I have absolute confidence in your ability and capacity to sustain and improve on the enviable reputation which the Lagos State Judiciary has built for itself over the years, particularly since 1999 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”