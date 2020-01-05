<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said his administration will work hard to justify the confidence Lagosians have in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting and retaining it as the ruling party in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this vow at the annual special Thanksgiving Service of the state government with the theme, “Offering Thanksgiving Glorifies God,” which took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor, who noted that this year, 2020 is very crucial for his administration, as it would be its first full year of governance, promised that his team was keen to justify the confidence that the people of Lagos had reposed in it.

According to him, this year also marks the beginning of a new decade, the third decade since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999, saying that God had given the administration a new opportunity to refine its vision, redefine its priorities, and renew its energy for the journey ahead.

This was as he expressed joy that the state budget for this year was ready for an implementation having been passed into law already.

“As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for Greater Lagos. Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“As a mark of our commitment which is also shared by the other arms of government especially the Legislature, the 2020 Appropriation Bill was passed in record time, and I had the privilege of signing it into law at the close of 2019. It, therefore, gladdens my heart that as I speak today, the budget for this year is ready for implementation,” the governor stated.

The governor, who pointed out that determination and commitment alone were not enough, urged the residents to pray fervently for God’s support to take the state to greater heights, saying God had been faithful to the state.

“Psalms 127:1 tells us that ‘Except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.’

“The essence of our gathering here this evening, therefore, is to seek the face of God and lay our plans before Him so that we will not labour in vain.

“It is my prayer that our Father in Heaven will continue to bless our state. That he will bless and multiply our efforts so that our limited fish and loaves of bread will be more than sufficient for the multitudes he has given us this grace to lead.

“I pray that He will go along with us and manifest His glory through unprecedented and ground-breaking developments for our state. It shall be a year of peace, security and fulfilment of aspiration for us as individuals, and collectively as a state,” he said.