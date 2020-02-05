<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that there is no going back on the ban it placed on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) in some parts of the state.

Recall that the State Government recently placed a ban on the operation of Okada and Keke Napep in some local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

The ban, which came into effect on Saturday, February 1st, has had an attendant negative effect on commuters who depend on okadas and kekes to reach parts of the state due to traffic difficulties with many calling on the state government to reverse the ban.





Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the launch of eight locally manufactured speed boats of the state ferry services, Lagferry, in Badore Ferry Terminal, on Tuesday, explained that the ban will not be reversed as the decision was based on growing insecurity concerns.

He said: “We will sustain the ban on Okada and tricycles, mainly because of security and safety reasons.

“The security and safety of citizens are paramount to any government. As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow any security breach in the state.

“We will continue to ensure the safety of our people on all fronts. There have been reports of serious security breaches and safety concerns in areas where these operators ply. We had to respond to these concerns because of life and safety matters to this government.”