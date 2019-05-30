<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday declared state of emergency on the environment and traffic management in the state in a bid to restore stability and a culture of accountability.

In an executive order he signed on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu noted that the state of emergency became imperative following incessant traffic and unwholesome sanitation practices that had been major challenges in Lagos State.

The Executive Order is titled: “Re: Enforcement of Law and Order in respect Traffic and Sanitation Matters.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, these unaddressed traffic and environmental violations continued to constitute a nuisance that threatened the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“There is therefore a need to declare a state of emergency over environmental/sanitation and traffic management matters within the state so as start the process of restoring stability and a culture of to accountability in which all the citizens become active stakeholders in bring about the necessary changes.