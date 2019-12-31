<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday reiterated the resolve of his administration to continue to make Lagos peaceful for all law-abiding citizens in the new year and beyond.

The governor gave the assurance while briefing correspondents after the last security meeting for 2019 with all security outfits in the state at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the meeting did a review of the security situation in 2019 and also discussed extensively on strategies, saying such would be revealed later, to make the new year better for all in terms of security.

Governor, however, warned that those who wanted to try the resolve of the state by engaging in unlawful activities would have to contend with the full wrath of the law.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Akeem Odumosu, commended Lagosians for the peace that reigned in the state during the festive period, without any major issues or disturbance.

This was just as he disclosed that the apparatus for the amnesty for criminals announced by the government last month had been worked out and would be announced soon, noting that the rate of kidnapping in the state had gone down drastically.

Odumosu also disclosed that the strategies that would soon be released also include modalities to regulate the activities of commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada and Marwa operators, saying the strategy would be everlasting and with a human face.

He urged the media to help educate all users of water transportation to first put on a life jacket, saying this was so because the government would not want anybody to lose his or her life.

“Government does not want anybody to lose their lives, but people should be safety conscious as well,” Odumosu said.