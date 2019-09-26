<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed on actualising the vision of making Lagos one of the top five African cities of choice to invest, live, work and recreate as a tourist destination.

She made the remark at the opening ceremony of the year 2019 Trade Union Congress Annual Training for its members, held at Presken Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ponnle, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Office Of Establishments and Training, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, noted that the present administration is resolute on building a greater Lagos anchored on inclusiveness, shared vision and prosperity, investment in people, safe environment and eco-friendly infrastructural development.

According to the Commissioner, the present administration is deploying the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda as its strategic thrust for service delivery, stressing that the ultimate outcome is a better quality of life and improved standard of living for the people of Lagos.



She acknowledged the theme of the event – “Labour Leadership: Growth, Opportunities and Challenges” as being well-thought-out and insightful, emphasising that the leadership of labour, like any other, must be better equipped with skills, knowledge, competence and attitude to manage their followers in a creative and productive manner.

She maintained that as a strategic partner with the Labour Centres & Trade Unions, her Ministry looks forward to a more robust and rewarding government-labour relationship.

Earlier, the Lagos State Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, stressed that the essence of the training was to ensure that members unlearn old ways of doing things and reset their minds to new ways and better opportunities that will not conflict with the fundamental purposes of Trade Unionism.