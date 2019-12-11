<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that his administration has put certain measures in place to improve the security situation in the state.

He revealed that by 2020, the state government would build a new control and command centre, as well as install over 2,000 cameras across the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday explained that this was part of his administration’s safety project.

He said, “One of the things that we realised that is happening every in the world is that security is also going tech; you need a lot of devices to be able to monitor all of it.

“Next year, we are building what we call a new control and command centre as part of our safe city project, as part of our megacity security deliverables. We will have up to 2,200 high definition cameras across the state.”