Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured legislators of a harmonious working relationship to ensure the state remains the most prosperous in the nation.

He gave this assurance on Friday at the inauguration of the 9th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly at the Assembly complex Alausa Ikeja.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that though they belonged to different arms of government, they were all accountable to the people of Lagos who gave them the mandate to steer the ship of governance.

“It is trite to note that no single arm of government can function efficiently and effectively without the support of other arms; collectively, and with a common vision and agenda, there is so much more than we can accomplish together”.

While charging the legislators to discharge their duties of making enabling laws and oversight functions with speed in order to ensure a great impact in the lives and wellbeing of the people, he noted that they all (Legislature, Executive and Judiciary) had a responsibility to raise the bar of governance to the next level.

“The journey of four years has started. Now is the time for us to put our hands on the plough and activate the process towards fulfilling our promise to make this great state which over 22 million people call home even greater,” he stated.

While assuring that he was committed to the full implementation of the laws passed by the members of the 8th Assembly and which he recently accented to, he informed them that he would be seeking their consideration for the quick passage of bills that would be forwarded from time to time geared towards the execution of some of the programmes under the six pillars of development know as T.H.E.M.E.S (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, Security and Governance).

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Speaker of the 9th assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, gave the assurance that the 9th Assembly was ready to collaborate with other arms of government, especially the executive for the success of the administration in taking the state to the next level.