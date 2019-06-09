<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People’s Democratic Party, Lagos State chapter, has asked Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to declare his assets and make it public within seven days.

The party warned that if its request was not honoured it would invoke the Freedom of Information Act to compel the governor to do so.

Publicity Secretary of the party Mr Taofik Gani, gave the warning in a statement issued on Sunday, in Lagos.

He said: “The PDP posits that if Mr. Sanwoolu does not on his own, make public, information of his declared assets for Lagosians to know and verify within seven days, the party shall compel him to be morally responsive to Lagosians by adopting the FOI Act to get the said information.”

The party also criticised the governor for allegedly buying a N187 million SUV as his official vehicle.

It said for the Lagos State governor to buy the vehicle is “prodigal and insensitive” and urged him to be humble especially in the face of abandoned and uncompleted projects that litter the state.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu should show humble beginning especially at this period that the residents need the abandoned projects completed and the provision of improved welfare services.

“One of such manifestations is to follow the humble, humanitarian and servant postures of his fellow governors of Oyo and Zamfara states, both whom have donated all their salaries to their pensioners and orphanages. It is only when and if Mr Sanwo-Olu manifests such selfless and austere gestures as a lifestyle that Lagosians can take him seriously and sympathise with him as he claims to be losing weight, otherwise Mr. Sanwo-olu is advised to as a matter of emergency, to consult his medical doctor to diagnose real reasons for him losing weight,” Gani said.