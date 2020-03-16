<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised residents in the area where an explosion occurred to make safety their priority, urging them to maintain a safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.

The governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks to be distributed to first responders, residents of the affected area and all safety workers at the ground zero.

The safety equipment had been delivered, the governor’s spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, said in a statement.

An explosion rocked the western part of the state in the early hours of Sunday, leading to a fire incident with attendant effects on the atmosphere.

Safety agencies in the state were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to contain the fire and keep the residents safe.

A statement by Mr Akosile said the governor sent the protective equipment to the affected site to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

The governor noted that in a situation like this, there would be a lot of unhealthy substances, gas particulate matters that can affect people’s lungs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu however reiterated the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance as practicable to avoid breathing in polluted air.





Meanwhile, combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA); the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), as well as the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the military are among the state and federal agencies were at the scene of the incident to ensure the safety of residents.

Also, an All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, has condemned the pipeline explosion in Festac Town and Abule Ado areas of Lagos, which reportedly killed 15 persons.

He commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

In a statement Sunday night by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu said all those who had a hand in the unfortunate incident must be punished no matter how highly placed.

He said: “This tragedy should not have happened. Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely.

“I strongly condemn this incident. I commiserate with families and relations of those who died. I also sympathise with those who lost their valued property.

“In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb incessant pipeline explosion in the area.

“All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy, must be punished, no matter how highly-placed they may be.”