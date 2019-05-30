Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in the States Civil Service.

Their appointment was announced by the governor on Thursday.

The new henchmen are: Dr. Eniayewun Ademuyiwa Benjamin, former Medical Director, Island Maternity, Lagos; Erinle Olumide Olufolami, former Principal, Apapa Senior High School, Education District 1V; Mrs Oludara Okelola, former Principal of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Education District V1.

Others are: Mr. Akewusola Wasiu Adedamola, former General Manager, New Town Development Authority, NTDA; Mrs Falugba Yewande Abiodun, former Director, Administration and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Mr. Osi-Efa Mustapha Abidun, former Director, Administration and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The assignment of portfolios to the new Permanent Secretary will be done later.

