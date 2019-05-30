<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in the States Civil Service.

Their appointment was announced by the governor on Thursday.

The new henchmen are: Dr. Eniayewun Ademuyiwa Benjamin, former Medical Director, Island Maternity, Lagos; Erinle Olumide Olufolami, former Principal, Apapa Senior High School, Education District 1V; Mrs Oludara Okelola, former Principal of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Education District V1.

Others are: Mr. Akewusola Wasiu Adedamola, former General Manager, New Town Development Authority, NTDA; Mrs Falugba Yewande Abiodun, former Director, Administration and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Mr. Osi-Efa Mustapha Abidun, former Director, Administration and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The assignment of portfolios to the new Permanent Secretary will be done later.