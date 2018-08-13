Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has warned government organisations against outright rejection of corps members posted to them in the state.

He gave the warning during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of corps members in Paiko Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Mamman Musa, the state Commissioner for Water Resources represented the governor at the occasion.

Bello enjoined employers of corps members to accept them in their organisations and provide them with decent accommodation for their one year national service.

“We will not accept outright rejection of corps members by employers or organisations, you should ensure you accommodate all corps members posted to you and provide them with conducive environment,” he said.

The governor urged the corps members to strive to make positive contributions in their host communities.

He also called on them to accept their postings, make positive impact in their place of primary assignment and leave behind projects that would add value to the people of the state.

Earlier, Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said that the skill acquisition and leadership training corps members were exposed to during their orientation course would make them be self-reliant after their service.

She advised corps members to see their service year as a period of sacrifice and adhere to the advice given to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in their participation of the forth coming general elections.

“I urge you to be of the highest degree of diligence, discipline and avoid any situation that might compromise your integrity.

“You must remain politically unbiased electoral officers throughout the electoral process.

“The nation believes in the ability of the scheme to ensure a credible election like your predecessors did, please do not betray the confidence reposed on the scheme,” she said.