Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has appealed to the Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, to come up with policies to regulate movements of petrol tankers, trucks and other heavy duty vehicles to reduce the wears, tears and deaths on the state’s roads.

Bello made the call during the grand reception and unveiling of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa’s ‘Strategic Senatorial Action Plan’ for Zone ‘B’ (Niger-East) senatorial district over the weekend.

The governor noted that most major roads and highways had been in bad shape, while some had become impassable as their lifespan had been reduced due to activities of overloaded trucks and other articulated vehicles conveying goods across Nigerian highways.

He appealed to Lawan to as a matter of urgency use his position to come up with a policy that would check the excesses of articulated vehicles plying the highways, as they cause severe damage on the roads, particularly in Niger State.

Lawan, in response, assured that the National Assembly would work closely with the executive arm of government to ensure that all deplorable federal roads linking Niger State through other states would be fixed.

He said: “We will work with the executive arm of government for the benefit of the government and people of Niger State and indeed the country to ensure that we achieve our common goal of taking Nigeria to the next level through infrastructural development.”