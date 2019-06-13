<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The Governor in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Isah Bala Ibrahim, and made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday, described the former military leader as a dogged patriot who has remained committed to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

He said General Abdulsalami Abubakar is an elder statesman who has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s history following his decision to handover to a democratically-elected government, even when he had the opportunity to cling to power.

“We are, as a nation, continually indebted to this General who may have abandoned his personal desire and that of his military juntas to give Nigeria a sustainable and globally acceptable political system,” Governor Bello’s statement read.

He commended the former military leader for “his positive disposition and an outstanding contributions to the progress and development of the country in general and the state in particular.”

The Governor added that, “at 77, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has lived a fulfilled life not only as an exceptional and exemplary leader but also as a Bridge builder and peacemaker of international repute.

While wishing him long life and prosperity, the Governor prayed for Allah’s continued blessings on the former military leader.

“As we celebrate you today, we also pray to Allah to bless your new age, grant you many more years in wisdom and good health to continue to serve Him and humanity.”