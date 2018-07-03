Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Monday announced a new lease of life for rural dwellers in state, as he reassured them of his commitment to infrastructural development of the rural communities of the state.

He gave the assurance at Kampani Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of the state while flagging off the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads under the second phase of implementation of Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2) in the state.

The Governor said his administration was committed to rural development in order to improve the socio-economic status of the people living in the grassroot.

According to him, “government will not relent in its efforts at ensuring that life in the rural areas becomes a thing of envy by the people living in the urban centres such that rural-urban migration can be reduced to the minimum”.

Under the RAMP-2 project, the governor said 403 kilometres of rural roads will be constructed across the three senatorial zones of the state as a follow up to the 176 kilometres of rural roads rehabilitated under the first phase of the project.

The Governor who said the project so far has greatly facilitated linkages of several communities since the project started in the state, appealed to benefiting communities along the corridors of the rural roads to take full ownership of the roads.

He also assured rural farmers of government unflinching commitment to supporting farming activities in order to boost agricultural production and increase yield per hectare through tractor loan scheme and early sales of fertilisers to farmers at subsidized rates for this year’s farming season

Governor Sani-Bello then stressed that when the rural roads are completed, they will not only improve the economic base of the rural areas but will open up the grassroot to social development

Earlier, RAMP National Coordinator, Engr. Ubandoma Ularamu, described the flag off of the rehabilitation and construction of the 403 Km rural roads across the state as a milestone in the development and maintenance of rural transport and infrastructure in the state.

The Coordinator disclosed that a totsl of 579 kilometres of rural roads would have been constructed and rehabilitated in the state at the completion of the second phase while 30 river crossings would also be constructed and rehabilitated across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He then commended Governor Sani-Bello for his passion in positively affecting the lives of the people especially at the grassroot level.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh. Nuhu Duku, said that the state government keyed into the RAMP project in order “to turn the fortunes of rural dwellers around”.

The Commissioner who disclosed that the RAMP began in the state in 2014 said 176 kilometres rural roads were either constructed or rehabilitated while 20 river crossing bridges in 15 local government areas were also constructed.

According to him, “the 403 KM rural roads to be rehabilitated across 12 local government areas of the state were carefully selected taking into consideration the Governor’s concern for the development of rural areas and the need to provide more access to communities where bulk of agricultural activities take place.”