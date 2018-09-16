Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has called for a national legislation that will regulate the maximum weight fuel tankers and articulated vehicles plying our roads should carry in order to reduce carnage on highways and to preserve the life span of the roads.

He also advocated for stiffer penalty for the owners of heavy duty vehicles driven by under age drivers.

He made the passionate call at the weekend in Kwamba, Suleja Local Government Area of the state after an on the spot accessment of the scene of the accident caused by an overloaded fuel tanker that left two dead and seven injured.

The Governor who was told that the accident was caused by lost of control by an under age driver of the 45,000 liters tanker vehicle frowned at the increasing causality suffered on our highways due to accidents by overloaded trucks and under aged drivers.

“The fatality of accidents caused by overloaded trucks and articulated vehicles are becoming alarming. We have to put in a national legislation that will regulate and place a maximum load weight these trucks should carry on our highways. We need to sanitize our highways.

“We have been warning trailers of dangers of carrying overload. It is hightime we back these warning up with laws that will regulate and penalise offenders. I learnt this tanker carried over 45,000 liters. There is need to review and peg the quantity of fuel tankers and weight of cargoes trailers plying our roads should carry.

“I also understand that the yet to be found under age driver of the tanker lost control of it and ran into people’s property killing two people and injuring seven. This has further underscore the need for a law to penalise owners of vehicles driven by these kid drivers”.

The governor then directed the Chairman, Suleja Local Government Council, Hon. Abdullahi Maje to prevent tankers and articulated vehicles from plying through Suleja township roads in order to avoid disasters caused by trailers and tankers in the area.

“Henceforth, tankers and heavy duty trailers are to pass through Maje. They should not be allowed to pass through Suleja town again. We have to guide against sad incidence like this and reduce yhe risk our people are eclosed to”.

The governor also directed the council to take care of the injured persons.