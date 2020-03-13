<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Friday, visited the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in Awe, his current abode in Nasarawa State.

Newsmen report that the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor arrived at the residence about 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the governor went into a closed-door meeting with the deposed Emir. The meeting lasted more than one hour.





Newsmen reports that the duo later drove to the Friday Mosque located at the palace of the Emir of Awe, with none of them ready to speak with anxious newsmen on what they discussed.

The Emir of Awe, Isa Abubakar, and his Shabu counterpart, Sangari Shabu, Mohammed Bwala, had earlier visited the deposed Emir.

Sanusi, who was dethroned by the Kano government on March 9, 2020 was initially taken to Loko, in Nasarawa State, before relocati9ng to Awe.