The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the Durbar Hotel belonging to the late Gen. Sani Abacha on Muhammadu Buhari Way by Independence Way, Kaduna.

The governor said the property was revoked because the management of the hotel owed the state a ground rent of 19 years.

A high court in Kaduna had on January 21 restrained Governor El-Rufai and the Kaduna State Government from demolishing or taking over the hotel and adjourned the case till February 11, 2020.

However, a letter dated December 31, 2019, and addressed to Mohammed Abacha, which was made available to journalists announced the revocation of the property’s C of O.





The revocation letter was jointly signed on January 3rd, 2020, by Governor El-Rufai and the Deed Registrar, Yusuf Muawiyah of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

The letter also accused the Abacha family of “violation of terms of grant; security and safety risk of the people of Kaduna State.”

It added that “In the light of the above, we are hereby notified that the said plot of land has been revoked in line with Section 28 of the Land Used Act, 2004.

“Now therefore, in exercise of power conferred upon me by the Land Use Act, CAP L5 Laws of the Federation, Nigeria 2004, I hereby revoke with effect from the 30th day of December, 2019 the Right of Occupancy over the above mentioned plot.”